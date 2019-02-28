AUBURN | With the NFL Combine coming up this weekend, it’s a good time to check in on several mock drafts to see where Auburn’s players project in the 2019 NFL Draft.

There are six Auburn players that will participate in the NFL Combine: quarterback Jarrett Stidham, receivers Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton, defensive tackle Dontavius Russell, linebacker Deshaun Davis and cornerback Jamel Dean.



Auburn will hold its Pro Day March 8.



Many sites such as ESPN.com and NFL.com only have first-round mocks at this time, with no Auburn players currently projected to go on day one. But a few sites such as DraftSite.com, Walter Football and The Draft Wire already have multi-round mocks available.



It’s important to keep in mind that the mocks will change extensively after the Combine.

