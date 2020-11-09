AuburnSports - Auburn-Mississippi State postponed

Auburn football will take another week off after a COVID-19 outbreak at Mississippi State forced the SEC to postpone Saturday’s matchup.

The game is now scheduled for Dec. 12 after Mississippi State had multiple players test positive and team activities were halted.

The Tigers’ last game was on Halloween against LSU, who was also announced to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

Auburn will now look to its Nov. 21 matchup at home against Tennessee and will end its season against the Bulldogs.







