Auburn 'might be the place' for DL duo

"They’ve always been top three or top two," Aiden said. "I just always kept it on the low, I didn’t want to put that out there yet. Now that I’m here, I don’t have any shame of it."

The twin brothers from Matthews, N.C., had always held Auburn high on their list, but had kept it to themselves. That was, until their first experience on the Plains.

For their first time on campus, it could not have gone any better.

"The environment, it was beautiful," Aiden said. "I told my mom when I first got here, I was like ‘This really might be the place.’ She was like ‘We’re gonna talk about it’ and we’re gonna let them know by Wednesday."

Aiden sent a text to his brother midway through the game.

"[Aiden] texted me ‘Where do you want to go?" Andrew said. "I’m like ‘Let’s do it.’ That’s the plan, both of us trying to go together, but I always tell everybody this — if the plans don’t work out as we want them to, that’s just that."

Originally, the two brothers were scheduled to visit South Carolina, before defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams convinced the two to change plans.

"He’s an amazing person," Andrew said. "Carries himself well as a coach, as you see today. They lost the game today, but he still carried himself as a good person, as a good human being. Trying to coach his team up, coach his players up, that’s what I’m looking for in a coach, just not giving up on their players."

Defensive coaching is not the only thing sticking out to the two about Auburn. The aspect of playing in the SEC, environment and proximity to their family are other factors.

"I’m not far from my family here," Aiden said. "It’s probably an hour or two so I’d really be closer to my family. Just the history behind [Auburn]. All the d-line coaches here, they’re all special and you can see that in the way the players were playing [Saturday]. Even though they lost, they played their hearts out."