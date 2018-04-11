“They’d like to get me on board as quickly as they can,” Fromm said. “I could help build the recruiting class.”

The Tigers made their wish known last Saturday while Fromm visited for A-Day.

AUBURN | Tyler Fromm isn’t in a rush to make his college decision, but Auburn wouldn’t mind if he were.

Fromm, a tight end recruit from Warner Robins, Ga., is considering it. He’s visited Auburn three times this offseason.



“Auburn is definitely one of my top schools,” Fromm said. “I had a good time (Saturday) talking with the coaches and watching the game. Spring games are to see how the offense is doing and they threw the ball around. That’s what I look for. I saw a lot of great things on the field.”

Fromm also saw a need for someone with his abilities.

“They need a few more guys to throw to,” Fromm said. “They need a tight end to flex out and they don’t have that right now.”

Fromm could fill the need for Auburn, but he’s not ready to make that decision. He plans to take more visits, including a trip to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday for the Gators’ spring game.

“I’m going to wait it out a little while longer and see how I feel,” Fromm said. “I’m hoping (to make a commitment) sometime during the summer.”