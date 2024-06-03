"It was great, I loved it," Jones said of the visit. "My family also loved it too."

Rated as a top 10 player nationwide, it's easy to see why Auburn's made him such a high priority in the 2026 class. The defensive end returned to campus over the weekend for a multi-day visit Saturday and Sunday that included one-on-one time working out and some meetings with coaches.

What's Auburn's message been to the top player in the state of Alabama?

"Really just take your time, find the right environment," Jones said. "See what best fits me."

Auburn is working to be that best fit for Jones, who holds over 35 offers currently. Josh Aldridge, who coaches the Tigers' outside linebackers, has served as the primary recruiter for Jones.

"I love him, he’s a great coach," Jones said of Aldridge. "We get along well, I could see myself playing for him too."

Jones did get an opportunity to work under Aldridge some Sunday, going through a workout and experiencing first-hand what it would be liked to be coached by Aldridge.

"It was good, I felt like he taught me some stuff, too," Jones said. "I really liked it because we got closer, the relationship is getting closer."

On top of that, Jones also got to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He was really saying that I’m a top priority for the 2026 class," Jones said. "He just wants to get me back on campus and stuff."

Sure, working out and meeting with coaches were some highlights of the visit, but that wasn't his favorite part.

"Really just how they took care of my family," Jones said was his favorite part.