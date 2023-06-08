Antwann Hill is one of the top players in the 2025 class. He was in Auburn Thursday for the Tigers' 7-on-7 competition, where he had a chance to showcase his skills in front of Auburn's coaching staff. Overall, it went well, and the Tigers let it be known to Hill that he's high on their list. "They just want to get me back up here," Hill said. "They said that I’m a high priority on their recruitment board, so I’ll try to get back down here to Auburn."

Antwann Hill visited Auburn for the 7-on-7 competition Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It means a lot to Hill that Auburn holds him in that high regard. "Just shows me a lot, how they care about me, think I can change their program and get it back to where it needs to be," Hill said. Momentum had kind of slowed down in recent months with Auburn, Hill noted, but following the camp, he feels like the conversations are about to become more consistent. "We finna start building that relationship again," Hill said. Hill briefly had a chance to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze while on campus. "He’s all about the players," Hill said. "If I come here, I’m gonna get a great coach that cares about me on and off the field and I know I got a good system with Coach (Philip) Montgomery that can prepare me for the league."