Auburn making 4-star LB priority

"Being so close to home, I could come at any time," Wilkes said. "I'm their number one priority right now."

Four-star linebacker Jaqeuz Wilkes visited Auburn for a spring practice Thursday, as the Tigers continue to make him feel like a top priority in the 2026 class.

Five days following his last visit.

Auburn had one of its top defensive targets back on campus Thursday.

Wilkes got a chance to see the team practice again, noticing similarities from his previous trip.

"It was the same as last time," Wilkes said. "I loved it. I loved the intensity of it...Being consistent, I can see myself coming here."

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin is heavily involved in his recruitment and Wilkes likes "everything" about him.

"The way he talks," Wilkes said. "He's honest to his players. His intensity, he's always making them get out there."

Auburn's made him such a priority that Wilkes is hoping to return in a couple of days for A-Day. What is it about Auburn that gets him coming back?

"People around the ball and being so close to home," Wilkes said.