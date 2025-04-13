Auburn making 4-star DB feel 'valued'

"I had a great time [Saturday], spending time with the coaches and the staff," Thomas said. "You know, they really made me feel like I'm valued here."

The four-star defensive back and major Auburn target was back in town over the weekend for Auburn's A-Day festivities. He met with coaches, saw an open practice and experienced some meetings during his trip.

Thomas met with a wide variety of staff members — head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff.

"It shows how much they value me, they really believe in my abilities," Thomas said. "Not only in my abilities, but in my character and leadership roles as well, and how I can impact the team."

Inside Jordan Hare Stadium, the 6-foot-1 defensive back from Oradell, N.J., observed an open practice, with Anquon Fegans' goal-line interception the play that stuck out to him the most.

"It's very energetic, the defense, they bring it every time," Thomas said. "I think with the wide receivers, that competitive aspect is only going to make them better, especially the DBs. It's iron sharpens iron at the end of the day."

The team meeting carried that same energy.

"It was jumping, it was really energetic," Thomas said. "Everybody was just on the same page and everybody was feeding off of each other's energy. It was crazy and I could definitely see myself being a part of something like that."

Thomas is hoping to come to a decision before his summer begins in June, as that's when Bergen Catholic wraps up its semester. Auburn is considered a "top contender" in his recruitment, along with Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M. He's still in the process of setting up official visits, but will "probably" take on to Auburn.

What's going to be important to him in the decision?

"I'm big on relationships, relationships that are genuine and meaningful," Thomas said. "I'm big on being surrounded by like-minded individuals. Being developed in all aspects of life, not only in football, because I believe that when you put in the work and you show up consistently and are willing to put that work in, the football aspect is going to handle itself regardless. I'm big on the development in my faith, the development academically as a man in my character."