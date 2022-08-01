Auburn makes the cut for ‘24 defensive end

Kavion Henderson might be a long way from graduation, but he’s almost ready to make a college decision.

The Class of 2024 defensive end and Big Cat Weekend attendee is planning to commit on November 6th. He’s down to five schools — Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Cincinnati.

Auburn has something important the others don’t. His name is Roc Bellantoni.

“He’s a great guy. He’s not always talking about football,” said Henderson, who plays at Leeds High School in suburban Birmingham. “He’s talking me about my family and me leading my team. Ever since the first conversation with him, we’ve been on point. He follows up on me.”

With the Tigers set to lose edge defenders Colby Wooden and Derick Hall at season’s end, coaches are making that position a major priority in recruiting. Henderson has heard all about it from both Auburn coaches and players.

In a way, he likes that. Henderson knows this is a prime opportunity for playing time.

Still, a barren depth chart doesn’t sway him too much.

“I know I’ll have a chance (to play) if I come here, but I know I’ll have to work hard,” Henderson said. “Even if there were a lot of edge guys … it wouldn’t mean anything to me. I’m a hard worker because hard work beats talent. So I’m always going to work hard.”

Henderson has made a number of unofficial visits to Auburn and plans to return once again at least once this fall. He knows what to expect.

“It feels like home every time I come here,” Henderson said.