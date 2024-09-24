PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Auburn makes 'pretty big move' for No. 2 WR

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

One of the top receivers in the country was in Auburn Saturday.

Devin Carter, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, traveled from Douglasville, Ga., to the Plains for his first visit since the spring.

"Just the urge to get back to the Plains," Carter said. "I always wanted to get back. I wasn’t here since spring, so I thought it was a must to get back here in the fall, so that's what I did."

Devin Carter visited Auburn for the Arkansas game.
Devin Carter visited Auburn for the Arkansas game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Auburn opened SEC play with a home contest against Arkansas, and while the Tigers didn't come away with a victory, Carter still had a good time. He especially enjoyed watching the receivers do their thing, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith tallying 156 yards receiving on five catches with two touchdowns.

"I enjoyed my visit and I enjoyed watching these receivers work [Saturday]," Carter said. "It looked like Coach (Marcus) Davis is getting them receivers right. We’re just looking for the W’s now, we’re gonna look how Auburn can get those W’s and I’m looking forward to watching."

Eight different players caught passes for the Tigers, who totaled nearly 285 yards receiving despite Auburn quarterbacks having four passes intercepted.

"They played hard, their effort was undoubtable," Carter said of the receivers. "Any ball that came their way, they caught. Except the one that got away from Cam. He usually makes those plays, so I’m not gonna put that on him, but every other play the receivers made. The receivers are the ones who put the points on the board [Saturday]. Not throwing anyone else down, but the receivers performed well in my eyes. I feel like that’s a good upside for Auburn right now for me."

Carter says that Auburn made a "pretty big move" for him with the visit.

"They emphasized how much they want me and they’re ready now if I’m ready, so it was good knowing that," Carter said.

Even as a 2026 prospect, quarterback play is something that he looks at in a program.

"I’m obviously looking for a quarterback that’s gonna be here for the 2025 class and 2026 class," Carter said. "I’m gonna be watching their commits that they’re gonna be getting, because I’m sure they’re gonna be getting some here soon. I’m gonna keep an eye on who they’re bringing in at quarterback."

Carter plans to release a schedule of future visits in the near future, but knows that Auburn is a place he wants to return to.

"I’m looking forward to getting back here soon," Carter said.

