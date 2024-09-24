One of the top receivers in the country was in Auburn Saturday. Devin Carter, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, traveled from Douglasville, Ga., to the Plains for his first visit since the spring. "Just the urge to get back to the Plains," Carter said. "I always wanted to get back. I wasn’t here since spring, so I thought it was a must to get back here in the fall, so that's what I did."

Devin Carter visited Auburn for the Arkansas game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Auburn opened SEC play with a home contest against Arkansas, and while the Tigers didn't come away with a victory, Carter still had a good time. He especially enjoyed watching the receivers do their thing, with KeAndre Lambert-Smith tallying 156 yards receiving on five catches with two touchdowns. "I enjoyed my visit and I enjoyed watching these receivers work [Saturday]," Carter said. "It looked like Coach (Marcus) Davis is getting them receivers right. We’re just looking for the W’s now, we’re gonna look how Auburn can get those W’s and I’m looking forward to watching." Eight different players caught passes for the Tigers, who totaled nearly 285 yards receiving despite Auburn quarterbacks having four passes intercepted. "They played hard, their effort was undoubtable," Carter said of the receivers. "Any ball that came their way, they caught. Except the one that got away from Cam. He usually makes those plays, so I’m not gonna put that on him, but every other play the receivers made. The receivers are the ones who put the points on the board [Saturday]. Not throwing anyone else down, but the receivers performed well in my eyes. I feel like that’s a good upside for Auburn right now for me." Carter says that Auburn made a "pretty big move" for him with the visit. "They emphasized how much they want me and they’re ready now if I’m ready, so it was good knowing that," Carter said.