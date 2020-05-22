No. 1 2021 player Jonathan Kuminga announced Friday that his final five landing spots are Auburn, Duke, Texas Tech, Kentucky and the NBA G League.

Bruce Pearl's program is among the final few schools in yet another elite prospect's recruitment.

Kuminga, a 6-foot-8 small forward from The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J., is the top prospect in next year's class and is regarded as one of the best high school players in the nation regardless of age.

He said earlier this month there's a "50-50 chance" he reclassifies to 2020.

Pearl latched onto Kuminga early, as Auburn was just the second program to offer him when he was a freshman in high school. Kuminga unofficially visited the Plains in September 2018. In the months prior to this past college season, Auburn's coaching staff visited him four times.

The NBA G League has snatched up several elite high school players as of late, including 5-star shooting guard Jalen Green, who chose the developmental program over Auburn and Memphis last month.

The G League offers prospects six-figure salaries, along with the possibility of endorsements, and the opportunity to train and play in a professional setting that's tailored to be a pipeline directly to the NBA.

Auburn's 2020 class is currently ranked No. 7, while its 2021 class doesn't have any commitments yet.

