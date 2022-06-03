Auburn makes move with nation’s No. 2 DT

AUBURN | One of the nation’s top overall players with nearly 30 offers to his credit, Hevin Brown-Shuler is already building a list of his top schools. But the 2024 defensive tackle from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Ga., isn’t quite ready to name any publicly. “I’m starting to build one but I’m keeping it under wraps for right now,” said Brown-Shuler.

Brown-Shuler visited Auburn for the first time Friday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

After his first visit to Auburn Friday including participating in the Elite Camp, Brown-Shuler does expect the Tigers to make the cut. “They’re definitely going to,” he said. The highlight of the visit for Brown-Shuler was spending time with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and several current players including defensive linemen Jayson Jones. “I like Coach Brumbaugh,” he said. “I had a conversation with him earlier today about how it would be the right fit for me. I talked to a lot of the players and got their perspective on the place. So far, I really like it.” Brumbaugh also gave Brown-Shuler some good pointers during the camp. “It was good. They’re going to get it out of you,” Brown-Shuler said. “He gave me some good, hard coaching. Got me right. Fixed me up on a couple of steps that I need to work on, that I can work on myself.”