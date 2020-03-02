AUBURN | Auburn wasn’t a top-10 school for Rivals250 safety Kamren Kinchens. The Tigers were hardly on his radar. Then Kinchens visited Auburn for the first time. Things changed quickly. “They are definitely in my top five,” Kinchens said. “They weren’t in my top 10, but they have been pushing after me hard the past month, so I had to come up here and see if for myself.”

Kinchens, a four-star recruit from Northwestern in Miami, Fla., and his mother and stepfather spent Sunday in Auburn. They toured the campus, the facilities and met with the coaches. “It was my first visit to Auburn and it was a great one,” Kinchens said. “I like the coaches, everybody, and the environment. I like how they portray their school. It’s different than anywhere I’ve ever been. I just like the vibe they’re giving.” Kinchens spent time with Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. The two have developed a bond over the past several weeks. “Coach McGriff, we have been on the phone a lot,” Kinchens said. “He has really been after me. He’s cool. He told me if I come here, it’s straight business. The relationships him and the coaches have with their players, they are more about being a family. They keep it straight up with you. They didn’t try to sugarcoat anything.”