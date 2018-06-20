“It felt great,” Otey said of the offer. “I got to work out with Coach (Marcus) Woodson and Coach (Greg) Brown and let them see how I am. They saw how my speed was and how I play fast. They saw I could fit with their program. They do a lot of press man at corner. That’s what I can do best.”

Otey, a four-star recruit from Blackman (Tenn.), camped at Auburn and left with an offer and a favorable impression of the Tigers.

Otey also toured the campus, facilities and spent a lot of time with Woodson, who is recruiting him to Auburn.



“(Woodson) is a great coach and he knows what he’s doing,” Otey said. "He coached one of my former workout partners, T.J. Carter, at Memphis. I’m close with him.”

Otey said Auburn is now a serious contender for him.

“They’re one of my top schools now that I’ve gotten up here and seen everything and talked to the coaches,” Otey said. “This is a great program with a great defense. It’s a nice place with great coaches.”

Otey plans to announce his commitment Aug. 1. He said his top schools are Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State and Oklahoma, and only plans to take one official visit.

“Wherever I commit to is where I will take an official visit to,” Otey said.

After Wednesday, it could be to Auburn.

“I like it, just the history here,” Otey said. “They always been a great program and the defense is always top-notch. And I love the campus.”

Rivals ranks Otey, who measured Wednesday at 5-foot-11 1/2and 178 pounds, the No. 12 cornerback in the 2019 class, the No. 4 player from Tennessee and No. 94 in the Rivals100.