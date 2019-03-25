AUBURN | Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez are two of Auburn’s top offensive tackle targets in the 2019 class, and both were on campus over the weekend for a multi-day visit. The two teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., talk about their first trip to Auburn, their thoughts on the Tigers and if they plan to return.

The visit… “It’s been pretty great. I like the city. I like the vibes. I liked practice and the tempo, the tours and the facilities.” Auburn’s message to him… “They are telling me that I have a chance to come in and compete, play early. Obviously, this is a big-time program, so you have to workout and do the things you need to do to be on the level to come in and play early.” On watching practice…

“The periods, the tempo, the aggression, a lot of 1-on-1s. It really showed the camaraderie, the team coming together and stuff like that.” Where Auburn stands… “Auburn has always been up there. It’s a big-time program in the SEC West. I don’t really have any favorites or anything like that, so I’m pretty open to all schools. But Auburn has a chance.” On OL coach J.B. Grimes… “I like Coach Grimes. I like his style, his interactions and stuff like that.” On the possibility of returning to Auburn… “Definitely. There are more things to come back and see that I might have missed. There’s definitely a chance that I will come back and revisit.”