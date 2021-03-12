AuburnSports - Auburn makes move for CoC grad-transfer PG Zep Jasper

“I talked with the whole coaching staff,” Jasper said. “They wanted me to know that they wanted me and that I had an offer to Auburn.”

Zep Jasper is a high priority for Auburn and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.





It was welcomed news for Jasper, who announced Thursday his intentions to transfer from CoC.

“It felt great because I love Auburn,” Jasper said. “I love their style of play. I love their staff. I’ve been looking at Auburn since Malik Dunbar was there. I’m from Augusta. Malik is from Augusta. Dylan Cardwell also is from Augusta. I always tune in to their games.”

Jasper is a fan of coach Bruce Pearl, always has been. Pearl is a big reason Jasper is heavily considering Auburn.

“Bruce Pearl is just an excellent coach,” Jasper said. “He’s very outgoing. He gets his players going and he has a great coaching staff: Coach (Steven) Pearl, Coach (Wes) Flanigan and Coach (Ira) Bowman. I’ve talked to Steven, too, and like him. He is a great dude, a very cool dude.

“I like the whole staff. Auburn has a great staff, a great program. I really think it’s a good fit for me.”

Jasper has been contacted by several other schools, but is focusing right now on five: Auburn, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Seton Hall. He plans to announce his decision March 31.

Jasper, who has two years of eligibility, led CoC in scoring this season, averaging 15.6 points per game.

*****

More on Jasper from CoCSports.com:

CAREER HONORS

• 2021 All-CAA Second Team

• 2021 CAA All-Defensive Team

• CAA Player of the Week (Feb. 8, 2021)

• Team Captain

JUNIOR (2020-21)

Played and started in all 19 games of the season … Team’s leading scorer averaging 15.6 points per game which ranked eighth best amongst Colonial Athletic Association scoring leaders … Poured in double figures in 16 contests including four 20+ point outings ... Collected CAA Player of the Week honors for the first time of his career (2/8/21) … Led the Cougars to a 2-0 weekend and series sweep of Towson pouring in 21 points and four boards in a 90-88 double-overtime thriller versus the Tigers (2/6/21) … Also equaled his career high with seven rebounds against Towson (2/7/21) … Has reached double figures in scoring 15 times during the season … Ended the season on a career-best eight-game double-digit scoring streak … Knocked down a career-high 38 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc and 8-for-9 from the charity stripe against Columbus State (2/20/21) … Tied former CofC greats Ken Gustafson andDontaye Draper for the fifth-most points scored in a single game in school history and tied as the third-most in the program’s NCAA Division I Era ... Registered a game-high 27 points in the CAA Quarterfinals versus Drexel (3/7/21).