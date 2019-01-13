“I liked the family atmosphere,” Griffin said. “I liked the players. It was a great experience. I’m glad I came.”

Griffin, the No. 22 running back in the 2019 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.

AUBURN | Rome (Ga.) running back Jamious Griffin has been committed to N.C. State since May, but the four-star recruit hasn’t ended his recruitment.

Griffin arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. Several family members were with him on the visit. He spent a lot of time with coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.



“They said they want me,” Griffin said. “And I think I fit in good. They are a running team and a lot of options for me.”

Griffin said Auburn impressed him, but not enough to change his commitment. At least not yet.

“It’s still the same,” Griffin said. “But Auburn stands up there with N.C. State. I like the family atmosphere. That really caught my attention.”

Griffin plans to announce a final decision “close to Signing Day.”

Auburn, Georgia Tech and Miami are N.C. State’s three biggest challengers. Griffin already has visited N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Auburn, and will visit Miami “in two weeks.”



