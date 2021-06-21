Auburn makes good first impression on No. 2 RB

Auburn had a chance over the weekend to make a good first impression on the No. 2 running back in the 2022 class. Mission accomplished. TreVonté Citizen, a Rivals100 recruit from Lake Charles (La.) Prep, arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was his first visit to Auburn, first visit to the state of Alabama. “It was great,” Citizen said. “Auburn really made a good impression on me. It is a great community and has a big tradition that I love. It’s also a football town. The people love their football. They love their players.”

Sophomore running back Tank Bigsby can attest to it. Bigsby spent time with Citizen during the visit. “Tank told me what made him choose Auburn and that the fans are great,” Citizen said. “I watch him play a lot. You couldn’t tell he was a freshman last year. He also told me more about himself, to take my time and that they need running backs.” Citizen also met extensively with running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Citizens’ recruitment, one that strengthened during the visit. “I love Coach ‘Cadillac’,” Citizen said. “He’s not going to sweet talk you. He’s going to tell you what you don’t want to hear. I like that.”