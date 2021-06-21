Auburn makes good first impression on No. 2 RB
Auburn had a chance over the weekend to make a good first impression on the No. 2 running back in the 2022 class.
Mission accomplished.
TreVonté Citizen, a Rivals100 recruit from Lake Charles (La.) Prep, arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was his first visit to Auburn, first visit to the state of Alabama.
“It was great,” Citizen said. “Auburn really made a good impression on me. It is a great community and has a big tradition that I love. It’s also a football town. The people love their football. They love their players.”
Sophomore running back Tank Bigsby can attest to it. Bigsby spent time with Citizen during the visit.
“Tank told me what made him choose Auburn and that the fans are great,” Citizen said. “I watch him play a lot. You couldn’t tell he was a freshman last year. He also told me more about himself, to take my time and that they need running backs.”
Citizen also met extensively with running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Citizens’ recruitment, one that strengthened during the visit.
“I love Coach ‘Cadillac’,” Citizen said. “He’s not going to sweet talk you. He’s going to tell you what you don’t want to hear. I like that.”
Citizen also liked talks with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
“I really like the coaches, especially Coach Cadillac and Coach Bobo,” Citizen said. “They really care about their players. Coach Bobo said they are around their players a lot. You can tell because they have great relationships with the players.”
Citizen already has visited Texas and Texas A&M. He will take an official visit to LSU this weekend (June 25-27). An official visit to Arkansas also is in the works.
“Everybody is neutral,” Citizen said. “I’m going to make my commitment before my senior season.”
Rivals ranks Citizen, who is six-feet tall and 215 pounds, the No. 49 overall recruit in the class and No. 4 recruit in Louisiana.