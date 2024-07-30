Being from Folsom, Calif., Ryder Lyons wasn't very familiar with the South. That changed recently as he's gone on a "southern tour" with his visits and Auburn was his last stop. It's safe to say Lyons enjoyed his time on the Plains. "It was amazing," Lyons said. "Definitely made a big impression on me. Definitely will be back." During his visit, the 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds quarterback met with the entire offensive staff, including Hugh Freeze, and talked a lot of football including how he'd translate to the NFL, which was the best part of the visit, according to Lyons.

And during those meetings, Lyons was able to build relationships with the staff, which would be a deciding factor for him should he choose Auburn. "I'm big on relationships and these coaches showed me that I'm definitely high on their list, which means a lot," Lyons said. "You want to go somewhere where you're believed in, so that was a thing I liked. I really liked the culture, you could just tell there's something different about here, which is awesome." Whether he chooses Auburn or not, Lyons has intentions to go on a mission trip after his senior year of high school. So while he is currently in the class of 2026, Lyons would be an early enrollee in the class of 2027, but "nothing is 100 percent."