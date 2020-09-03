AuburnSports - Auburn major player for 2022 Rivals250 OT Dayne Shor

Dayne Shor, a Rivals250 recruit at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has high interest in Auburn, as well as family connections.

Auburn is a major factor for one of the top offensive tackles in the 2022 class.

The four-star tackle is very familiar with many current players, including freshman wideout Ze’Vian Capers . Shor and Capers are former teammates at Denmark in Alpharetta, Ga., where Shor attended before transferring to IMG.

“Auburn most definitely has a shot with me,” Shor said. “I have many connections to Auburn. My grandpa played basketball at Auburn. A lot of my family on my dad’s side went to Auburn, so I’ll most definitely be looking hard at Auburn.”

Shor also has relationships with former players, including several linemen from the 2019 team.

“I know they lost (offensive linemen) Marquel Harrell, Jack Driscoll, Prince (Tega) and Kaleb Kim,” Shor said. “I’m really familiar with all of those guys. I’ve talked to Marquel Harrell a few times. Kaleb Kim came from Mill Creek High School and that’s where I played my freshman year, so I’ve talked to him a good amount of times.”

Shor has developed strong bonds with the coaches, too. He’s spoken with area recruiter Chad Morris, offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and coach Gus Malzahn.

“Coach Bicknell is a good guy, a really nice guy,” Shor said. “He definitely knows his stuff. He’s been in the business for a really long time. I don’t know how much better you can get than that.”

Shor has visited Auburn several times with his most recent trip being in February. His familiarity with the campus, coaches, players, both current and former, have Auburn in a good spot in his recruitment.

“I like the whole atmosphere at Auburn,” Shor said. “It is very cool. I like the coaching staff at Auburn and think it is very good, especially this year. Coach Morris and Coach Kevin Steele are going to be a deadly coordinator combination. And Coach Malzahn being a really good coach as well, it makes for a really good thing.”

Although Shor has high interest in Auburn, he’s not ready to name any top schools. There’s still plenty of time for that.

“I do not have any favorites,” Shor said. “I’m still wide open to all the schools.”

Shor hopes to take more visits again soon. He does not plan to make an early decision.

“I will probably make my decision next summer,” Shor said. “That’s my timeframe right now.”

Rivals ranks Shor, who is 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, the No. 15 offensive tackle in 2022, the No. 14 recruit in Florida and No. 117 in the Rivals250.