AuburnSports - Auburn learns kickoff times, TV for 3 games

Auburn and LSU will kick at 2:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 31 in the SEC on CBS featured game of the day, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

In its first Halloween game in five years, Auburn won't be playing into the night, but the Tigers will be receiving the SEC's prime TV slot that Saturday.

The rivalry showdown between the two Tiger teams was one of six SEC on CBS games announced.

SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said Tuesday morning that some of the conference's matchups on networks other than CBS, like ESPN, will be announced soon.

Auburn hasn't defeated LSU while Ed Orgeron has been the Bayou Bengals' coach. Gus Malzahn's last victory in the series was in 2016 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Last time the teams met in Auburn in 2018, LSU won on a walk-off field goal, 22-21.

Auburn is set to open its 2020 season at home against Kentucky on Sept. 26.

UPDATE: The SEC announced the kick times and TV designations for its first two weeks later in the morning Tuesday.

The Tigers' season opener against Kentucky will kick at 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network, and their Week 2 tilt at Georgia is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.

Auburn's Week 4 matchup at South Carolina will air on either SEC Network, SEC Network+ or an ESPN channel, kicking off at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CST.