AuburnSports - Auburn looks to bounce back against defensively sound Ole Miss

Across the court, Ole Miss is 3-5 since its win over Auburn, but is coming off its best win of the season against No. 11 Tennessee.

Though, a lot has changed since then. Auburn was forced to play that game with Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson running point guard with Sharife Cooper ineligible and Justin Powell injured.

The Tigers will be looking to avenge a 72-61 loss at Ole Miss in January.

Auburn is looking to get things back on track Saturday against Ole Miss. The Tigers are coming off losses to No. 2 Baylor and at home on Tuesday against Georgia.

“They get a lot of opportunities out of their defense. So, it won’t be a high-scoring game,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “We’ve got to be locked in defensively. The things that we struggle with – offensive rebounding, transition offense, transition defense, that’s something they’re pretty good at. Shuler and Joiner are playing really well right now. They’ve got a lot of depth, too. They’ve got 13 guys on their roster and 13 different guys have played at various times.”

Pearl knows with the 1-3-1 defense Ole Miss usually operates in, Saturday’s game will be another tough challenge for his team.

“They handled us pretty good there the first time. Turned us over with their 1-3-1,” Pearl said. “We struggled against it. It has, historically, bothered us a little bit. It’s kind of feast or famine. Ole Miss, they’re kind of second in the league in scoring defense. Again, you guys get tired of hearing me say this, but they are the most experienced team in our league based on how many guys they got playing as many years as they have.”

Jaylin Williams was the star of the show for Auburn the first time these two teams met, scoring a career-high 24 points and one of only two Tigers to score in double-digits.

While Cooper has been garnering the spotlight, Williams scored 17 points against Baylor and 21 against Georgia.

Pearl will look for him to continue those strong performances in Saturday’s game.

Auburn will be without guard Justin Powell who is still dealing with a concussion suffered against Texas A&M.

Auburn and Ole Miss tip inside Auburn Arena at 3 p.m. CST with the game available on ESPN2.