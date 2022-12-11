Auburn legacy Colton Hood decommitted from Michigan State on Saturday. He doesn’t plan to be uncommitted for long. “Signing day is coming up,” he said. “I’m signing early, so yeah, I’m getting close.” Hood, the nephew of former Auburn cornerback Rod Hood, decommitted from MSU while on his official at Auburn. The 3-star cornerback got to meet with a plethora of Auburn coaches that included Hugh Freeze, Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge. He’s optimistic about Auburn’s future.

Colton Hood plans to commit somewhere very soon. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports)

“I like everything about Auburn,” Hood said. “I think they’re coming. They’re about to turn it around - Hugh Freeze, Coach Zac, all the new coaches, Coach Crime. I feel like it’s about to turn around.” Michigan State is a long way from Eagle’s Landing Chrisitan High in McDonough, GA. It’s why Hood decommitted and is seriously looking at Auburn. “My grandad, I want him to be able to see me play,” Hood said “He’s getting old. I figured I’d find somewhere closer to home.”