AUBURN | Brian George will announce his commitment soon. The four-star junior college cornerback is down to Auburn and Texas A&M and plans to make his choice in the next few days. “Sometime this week on Twitter,” George said. “I’m working with my cameraman on a video right now, so it’s really on his time.”

George, from Highland Community College in Kansas, said Auburn has the edge entering the week. “Auburn is at the top,” George said. It doesn’t hurt the Tigers that George took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. “It was a great visit,” George said. “It was my third visit so I’m pretty familiar with the place. It was a great experience. Both sides of my family has seen the place now, so we enjoyed ourselves.”