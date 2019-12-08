Auburn leads for No. 2 JUCO CB, decision soon
AUBURN | Brian George will announce his commitment soon.
The four-star junior college cornerback is down to Auburn and Texas A&M and plans to make his choice in the next few days.
“Sometime this week on Twitter,” George said. “I’m working with my cameraman on a video right now, so it’s really on his time.”
George, from Highland Community College in Kansas, said Auburn has the edge entering the week.
“Auburn is at the top,” George said.
It doesn’t hurt the Tigers that George took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend.
“It was a great visit,” George said. “It was my third visit so I’m pretty familiar with the place. It was a great experience. Both sides of my family has seen the place now, so we enjoyed ourselves.”
George has now visited Auburn three times. He also visited last weekend for the Iron Bowl.
“They gave me my first opportunity, my first offer,” George said. “They were the first school to take a big risk on me. Plus, the football standpoint, the coaches, the family. I like to win and Auburn is obviously a winning program.
“I also feel like they give me the best opportunity to come in and go live my dream and take care of my family.”
George doesn’t plan to take anymore visits before announcing his decision.
“I’m done with visits,” he said. “I’ll have an announcement coming soon.”
Rivals ranks George, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, the No. 4 overall junior college recruit in 2020 and the No. 2 cornerback. He’s a mid-year graduate, so he’ll sign Dec. 18 and enroll in January with three years to play two.