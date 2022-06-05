Auburn leads for massive OT

AUBURN | Offensive tackle Ian Geffrard, from Mableton, Ga., started his official visit at Auburn on Friday and by Sunday the Tigers took the lead in his recruitment.

“Speaking with coach (Bryan) Harsin and (offensive line) coach (Will) Friend,” Geffrard said. “They said that they were interested in me up to this point still, I’d say that they’re probably at the top of my list.”

The main reason cited was that he got to see how the coaches interacted with each other and the time he spent with other recruits.