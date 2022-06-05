Auburn leads for massive OT
AUBURN | Offensive tackle Ian Geffrard, from Mableton, Ga., started his official visit at Auburn on Friday and by Sunday the Tigers took the lead in his recruitment.
“Speaking with coach (Bryan) Harsin and (offensive line) coach (Will) Friend,” Geffrard said. “They said that they were interested in me up to this point still, I’d say that they’re probably at the top of my list.”
The main reason cited was that he got to see how the coaches interacted with each other and the time he spent with other recruits.
“The experience I had with other recruits, I just had a lot of bonding time with a lot of players,” Geffrard said.
During his visit, Geffrard spent time with Friend to see what he’s like when he isn’t coaching.
“It was fun,” Geffrard said. “I got to learn a lot about him and who he was and who he was off the field because I’ve seen him on the field.”
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 370 pounds, the Whitefield Academy product has 23 offers, and while Auburn is at the top of his list, he does not plan to announce a decision until December.
Geffrard plans to visit Boston College and then Arkansas after leaving the Plains.
Geffrard is rated a 3-star in the 2023 class.