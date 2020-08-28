AuburnSports - Auburn LB praises ‘ridiculous’ offense

“I would say, man, salute to Chad Morris,” said sophomore Owen Pappoe. “We talk about it almost every day in the linebacker room. I can’t really say too much about it, but y’all are going to see it this season. It’s going to look like a whole new Auburn offense, man. All the stuff they’ve brought in, it’s ridiculous. But they’re looking really good out there.”

Even the the Tigers’ defensive players can’t barely contain their enthusiasm.

AUBURN | Auburn’s players are a little leery about letting out too many details about the offense under first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris, but it’s clear they’re excited about the changes.

Quarterback Bo Nix averaged 195.5 passing yards per game last season, which ranked seventh in the SEC last season, and completed 36 passes of 20 or more yards, which ranked fifth, but was less than half of Joe Burrow’s NCAA-leading 83.

While details are understandably limited, it’s clear Auburn’s passing game and Nix’s output is due for an upgrade in 2020.

“We’re very excited. We have a lot of explosive plays,” said senior wide receiver Eli Stove. “Coach Morris is bringing in a lot of good plays and deep balls and intermediate plays to get everybody open. We’re really excited in the receiver room right now.”

Morris is also doing more to incorporate the tight ends and running backs into the passing game.

“I’d say that we’ve been in a more, like you said, seeing backs catch the ball out of the backfield, more getting the backs one-on-one with the linebackers, creating plays, creating opportunities for us to make big plays, explosive plays. That’s really been a difference for us as running backs, to get one-on-one with linebackers and just do what we do,” said junior Shaun Shivers.

Explosive plays have always been a key component of successful Gus Malzahn’s offenses, but last year the Tigers ranked 10th in the SEC with 55 plays of 20 or more yards.

Morris, who has overseen highly productive offenses at Tulsa, Clemson and SMU over the last decade, has a lot of talented and experienced skill players to work with in his first season at Auburn.

“It’s everything about an offense that I like,” Shivers said. “Basically: Get your playmakers the football, and it’s explosive plays. That’s what Auburn do. We’re here for explosive plays and to get the playmakers the football. The offense is real good.”

The Tigers are scheduled to hold their second scrimmage of fall drills Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.