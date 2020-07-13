AuburnSports - K.J. Britt named to Bednarik watch list

The first major award to unveil its early list of potential candidates is the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding if or how a college football season will be played in 2020, preseason watch lists are still beginning to roll out as July nears a halfway point.

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt is the lone Tiger on the list, which dropped Monday. Ohio State edge rusher and 2019 Heisman finalist Chase Young took home the Bednarik Award last season.

One of the biggest leaders for Kevin Steele's defense heading into this coming season, Britt had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year en route to a first team All-SEC appearance. Given the best run-stop grade in college football by Pro Football Focus last season, Britt enters 2020 again as one of the top linebackers in the conference.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Britt as his No. 3 inside linebacker in the 2021 NFL draft class.