LB commit: 'I love where I'm at right now'

"We just had a heart to heart talk," Garrett said. "He talked to me about how he sees my future at Auburn. He said he wants me to get my weight to a certain weight, he wants me to get stronger, faster and become a leader. He said when I get on campus as a true freshman, he sees me getting a lot of playing time as a true freshman. That just made me feel good and made me feel comfortable with my recruitment with Auburn."

DJ Durkin used the time to go see several of his commits on defense, including Rivals250 linebacker Jamichael Garrett .

Through nine games, Auburn freshmen have taken charge on defense. Guys like Malik Blocton, Jay Crawford, Kaleb Harris and Demarcus Riddick have all earned significant playing time and started for the Tigers this season.

"I’ve seen that they play nice and fast," Garrett said. "What [Durkin] told me this past week, ‘We’re playing true freshmen.’ He doesn’t mind letting freshmen shine, as long as they get the job done. I feel like I can go on campus and I can make a big impact."

Even with a record of 3-6, seeing the success that Durkin's had in his first year as defensive coordinator is reassuring.

"I watch a lot of Auburn football and I see what the defense does," Garrett said. "I feel comfortable with what they’ve been doing this season, so my mind is still on my commitment to Auburn."

Garrett, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, pledged to Auburn back in July and was part of the flurry of commits the Tigers gained at Big Cat Weekend. Since then, he's returned for just about every home game, where he gets a chance to reconnect with head coach Hugh Freeze, along with the rest of the commits.

"Coach Freeze, when he talks to us, he just tells us to hold together, sit together," Garrett said. "Because in his eyes, the class of 2025 and the class of 2026 is the class that can turn Auburn football around. He just put all the emphasis on making us feel like a priority and making sure we’re great."