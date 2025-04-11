Auburn LB commit continues to feel 'home culture'

"It's great, just seeing all the recruits, other recruits, just watching practice and seeing how it really feels to be an Auburn Tiger," Toodle said.

The four-star linebacker out of Mobile, Ala., made his fourth trip to campus of the year, getting to watch a spring scrimmage, catch up with coaches and spend some time with other recruits.

Committed to Auburn for over eight months now, Toodle continues to hear from other programs. Georgia, Baylor, Michigan and North Carolina have been pushing for him and all will get him on campus for official visits this summer.

What's got him still locked in with Auburn?

"It just feels like a home culture, everybody's family, the team is not like a separate team, everybody's family," Toodle said. "That's what I like about Auburn."

Another thing Toodle likes is defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's defense, especially what he saw from the scrimmage on Saturday.

"It was great, got to see all the players get after it, make the offense turn over the ball," Toodle said. "It was just a great practice...[Durkin] gets on his players if they're not doing what they need to be doing, he gets on their players, he keeps them accountable."

Toodle will return to Auburn June 13-15 for his official visit, but until then, he'll continue working on his goal with Auburn.

"I want us to have the best recruiting class in the whole country," Toodle said.