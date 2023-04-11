Last month, Antonio White visited Auburn. He left without an offer from the Tigers, but felt that he was close to earning one. Earlier this week, nearly a month removed from his visit, Auburn reached out and extended an offer to the 2024 prospect out of Lilburn, Georgia. The Tigers became his 20th overall offer and fourth out of the SEC. "When I got the offer, I was very happy, I was excited. It was a dream come true," White said.

Antonio White picked up the Auburn offer Monday. (Rivals.com)

White visited Auburn on March 13 alongside his Parkview High teammate, Jalyn Crawford. "It was a wonderful visit, everybody showed me some love," White said. "They made me feel like I was already part of the team." Since then, Auburn's kept in touch with White. He's been in contact mostly with linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge and secondary coach Wesley McGriff, talking with the two several times a week. "[McGriff]’s a wonderful guy to be around," White said. "I feel like he’ll teach me right from wrong, he’ll keep it real with me everytime. He won’t tell me a lie." Although White can play offense and defense, Auburn's recruiting him to be a defensive back. "I feel like they’re gonna put me in the right way to go so I can get to the league," White said. "They’ll put me on the right track."