HATTIESBURG, Miss. — December's been a busy month for Ryan Williams. He played in a state championship game, reclassified into the 2024 class, and on Saturday, played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game on the campus of Southern Miss. Not only did he play, but he walked away with MVP honors after his two-touchdown performance. "It was definitely incredible," Williams said. "It was very exciting to be a part of this game because there’s a lot of great players that played in this game and made their mark. Just being able to be in the same atmosphere they played in is incredible."

Ryan Williams won MVP at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Williams' head coach at Saraland, Jeff Kelly, served as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama All-Stars.. Kelly was on his way from Montgomery when he called Williams, asked if he wanted to go to Hattiesburgh, to which Williams replied "of course." "I literally got picked up from school," Williams said. "My dad brought me my bag to school and my other coach brought me my football bag and we got on the road. I just knew right then and there that we were gonna win the game. When you have a coach like Coach Kelly and me on the same team, you can’t go wrong." The Alabama All-Stars won the game 26-17, as Williams led Alabama in receiving with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Williams played alongside several Auburn commits, like wide receivers Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons, as well as defensive end Malik Blocton and long snapper JR Buckner. Jack linebacker commit Jamonta Waller was also present, representing Mississippi. "They’re in my ear all week telling me ‘War Eagle, War Eagle,’ all week long," Williams said. "We’re in the same dorm house so they come knock on my door to come pick with me, making me hear ‘War Eagle." Auburn is one of several schools pushing for a flip from the five-star wide receiver, who plans to sign on his birthday, February 9.