Auburn lands top-rated kicker

McPherson’s commitment was the first player to commit to Auburn since February 25th.

McPherson is the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2022 according to Kohl’s Kicking Camp. McPherson won multiple competitions at Kohl’s camp and knocked down a 65-yard field goal.

Auburn has its kicker of the future. Alex McPherson , from Fort Payne, announced his commitment on Tuesday.

“I love Auburn, it’s not a hidden fact,” McPherson said.

McPherson took an official visit to Auburn during the first weekend of June. He also visited Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida, where his brother Evan played.

Auburn’s recent special teams success with Cody Parkey and Anders and Daniel Carlson were part of what led McPherson to Auburn.

“Yeah it’s definitely a factor, you know? Because that’s how they treat the specialists here,” McPherson said. “When they treat them good, it shows, they go to the league. It’s definitely a factor.”

McPherson was also insistent on finding a school that offered good churches for him.

“I’ve gone to Auburn Community Church and I’ve gone to the Highlands here, they have great churches here,” McPherson said. “That’s a big part of it. A big part of my faith is definitely finding a good church where I can go and spend my time.”

Auburn now has four players committed in the class of 2022, with McPherson joining Holden Geriner, Jarrell Stinson and Powell Gordon.