JP Pegues is headed to Auburn, the former Furman guard announced on his Instagram Friday morning.

As a junior in 2023-24, Pegues averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Paladins, earning First Team All-Southern Conference honors. The Nashville native shot 36.2 percent from beyond the three-point line and made 87.5 percent of his free throws.

It's a big pickup for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, following Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway's recent entry into the transfer portal.