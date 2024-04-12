Auburn lands Pegues
JP Pegues is headed to Auburn, the former Furman guard announced on his Instagram Friday morning.
As a junior in 2023-24, Pegues averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Paladins, earning First Team All-Southern Conference honors. The Nashville native shot 36.2 percent from beyond the three-point line and made 87.5 percent of his free throws.
It's a big pickup for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers, following Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway's recent entry into the transfer portal.
Pegues is excellent at using the pick-and-roll to get his shot or find an open teammate. Last season, he was one of only nine players in college basketball to average more than 18 points and 4.5 assists per game.
In the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-1 guard hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to help the No. 13-seed Paladins upset No. 4 Virginia.