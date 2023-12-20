Edwin, who attends Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga., picked Auburn over Alabama and Florida and signed with the Tigers.

The Tigers landed the commitment of offensive lineman Favour Edwin Wednesday, the second offensive lineman to commit to Hugh Freeze in the 2024 class.

Just when you thought Auburn was done, Hugh Freeze got another one.

Originally from Nigeria, Edwin's recruiting process was not as traditional as most. It was a bit sped up, seeing that he didn't receive his first offer until March of this year. Then again, he hadn't been playing football that long.

The 6-foot-6 lineman was first introduced to the sport less than two years ago by Colton Hood, a freshman cornerback at Auburn who also attended Eagle's Landing and was teammates with Edwin.

Georgia Tech was the first to offer, followed by programs such as Florida, Appalachian State, West Virginia, Houston and Alabama.

Auburn offered Edwin in early August, and by September, he was on campus for an official visit.

"It was a great visit, checked all the boxes for me," Edwin said following his official visit.

Edwin narrowed things down to five schools in early November, as Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia Tech were his finalists. Things got even slimmer as signing day approached, with Auburn separating themselves along with Florida and Alabama.

All three made a late push, but in the end, Auburn won out for Edwin, who becomes the Tigers' 21st member of the 2024 class.

He's listed as the No. 57 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 55 offensive tackle in the nation.