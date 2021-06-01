Auburn lands former all-state running back Jordon Ingram

Auburn has added another running back to its roster, and done so with a familiar name. Jordon Ingram, who Auburn recruited out of St. Paul’s (Mobile, Ala.) in the 2020 class, has signed with Auburn and is in the process of enrolling for the summer semester.

Jordon Ingram spent last fall at Central Michigan, but will return to his home state in 2021. (Twitter/JordonMIngram24)

Ingram initially signed with Central Michigan in March 2020, but entered the transfer portal after not playing his freshman season. Ingram after the 2021 spring semester returned to his home in Mobile. He enrolls at Auburn with four years of eligibility. As a senior at St. Paul’s, Ingram rushed for 1,394 yards and 18 touchdowns on 235 carries (5.9 avg.). He also had 15 receptions for 195 yards and a score and was named to the second-team Class 6A All-State team.