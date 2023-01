From one big cat to the next, Justin Rogers has a new home.

The former Kentucky Wildcat committed to Auburn Thursday, several days after visiting the Plains on the final day of the soft period.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman is the Tigers' 11th transfer commit and the fourth along the defensive line. Rogers had visited LSU and was slated to visit Alabama this weekend, but that's off the board now with an Auburn commitment,

"It’s time for me to open a new chapter," Rogers said in a Twitter post. "With that being said, I want to thank Auburn University’s staff for this opportunity."