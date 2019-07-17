Cambridge popped on Auburn’s radar after an impressive showing during the summer while playing for the Athletes Of Tomorrow, an AAU team out of Atlanta that features Class of 2020 five-stars Sharife Cooper and B.J. Boston .

“I committed,” Cambridge said. “I’m very excited about it. I like everything about Auburn. I fell in love with it. It’s the perfect style of play for me. It’s a perfect fit.”

Cambridge received an offer from Auburn on Sunday, just three days before his commitment. He also had offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, among others.

“I’ve been to Auburn a couple of times,” Cambridge said. “I’ve played in team camps, so I’ve seen everything. I love everything at Auburn, especially the coaches. They make you feel like family. They made me feel good about myself and about my decision. It’s a great family environment.”

Cambridge will return to Auburn for an official visit either July 26-28 or Aug. 1-3. Cambridge is scheduled to report to Auburn Aug. 15. He will give the Tigers 13 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA, for the 2019 season.

Although Cambridge’s recruitment is over, Cooper’s and Boston’s are not. Cambridge will be working to get both teammates, who are top 2020 targets, to join him at Auburn.

“I’ll play a big part in that,” Cambridge said.

Cambridge is the seventh commitment in Auburn’s 2019 class, joining the six signees: Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Tyrell Jones, Isaac Okoro, Jaylin Williams and Javon Franklin. All but Akingbola have reported to Auburn and are enrolled in classes.