"You want to ultimately go where people want you and where you’re a priority, so that sticks out to me a lot about Auburn," Starr said.

The three-star cornerback out of Brentwood, Tenn., announced his commitment to Auburn Thursday, merely hours after departing the Plains from his official visit. He's the 12th prospect to join the Tigers' 2025 class and the third defensive back.

Auburn beat out Clemson, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee for the 6-foot-1 cornerback. The Tigers made quick work to get Starr on campus, scheduling the official visit a week or two prior to Starr making the trip.

It was a midweek visit, which not many programs gave Starr the opportunity to take. The fact that Auburn scheduled one with him only showed how much the Tigers cherished him that much more.

"Some schools are like ‘You can’t come on a midweek,’ but [Wesley McGriff] told me I’m a priority," Starr said "He said you can come when you want to come."

McGriff, also known as "Crime Dawg," played a vital role in landing a commitment from Starr.

"Coach Crime, he’s a great dude, great coach," Starr said. "He’s been showing constant love. Just being with him the whole time. Getting to learn more from him and just the way they’ve been taking care of me and my family, that sticks out to me a lot."