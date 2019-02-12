Buskey is an offensive tackle for Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman played high school ball at Leflore in Mobile.

“I talked to (Gus Malzahn) today; he offered and I committed,” Buskey said. “I’ve been a big fan of Auburn since I was little, so this is like a dream come true.”

The 2020 junior college offensive tackle announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday night.

"My whole family is Auburn fans, and I’ve always watched Auburn since I was very little," Buskey said. "I’ve been to Auburn once and loved it. I'm very excited to be committed."

Auburn’s offensive line recruiting has been the topic of much debate. The Tigers haven’t brought in the raw numbers necessary along the offensive line to satisfy future offensive lines. The depth chart heading into 2020 looked particularly bleak.

"Coach (Kenny) Dillingham told me they needed offensive linemen," Buskey said. "It sounds like it is a perfect situation for me."

Buskey is on pace to graduate from Coffeyville in December and enroll at Auburn in January. He will have two years to play two at Auburn.

In a matter of a week, Auburn has added two linemen in the 2020 class — high school guard Avery Jernigan and now Buskey.



