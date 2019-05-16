Several college coaches have made evaluation stops at Gadsden City this spring, and many offers have followed.

Fans of recruiting should keep an eye on Gadsden City linebacker Allen Merrick .

Merrick has added offers recently from Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky and UCF, among others.



“It’s exciting,” Merrick said of the increased recruiting attention and offers. “It’s a dream come true. I obviously wasn’t expecting it, but hard work always pays off.”

One college that hasn’t offered, but could be close is Auburn. Area recruiter/running backs coach Carnell Williams and linebackers coach Travis Williams both have made stops to see Merrick.

“Auburn has been showing interest lately,” Merrick said. “I have spoken with Coach Cadillac, and Coach T-Will came up and watched practice. Coach T-Will said he’s keeping an eye on me, that they really like me.”

An offer from the in-state Tigers would be a big one for Merrick.

“That would be very exciting,” Merrick said. “That would be my biggest offer, would be amazing.”

Merrick, who played mostly running back and wide receiver as a junior, doesn’t list any favorites. He’s visited UAB, Troy, Memphis and Tulane this spring, and plans to visit SEC teams this summer, including Auburn.

Merrick, at 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, is being recruited to play middle linebacker.