Auburn just 'feels like home'

"It’s been pretty good," Crawford said. "I’ve just been down here having fun, enjoying the time that I’m spending with the coaches and everybody else, the players."

He's attended every home game this season and was back over the weekend for his official visit. Not much was different from his previous visits, but for Crawford, he always enjoys his time on the Plains.

While on his official, Crawford spent his time watching film with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams, sitting in meetings and hanging out with the players. He's one of Auburn's longest-tenured commits, committing to the Tigers in October of last year.

"It feels like home, nothing’s changed," Crawford said. "I come every weekend, every home game, so I’m just making myself at home."

What makes Auburn so special for him?

"The relationship I have with the coaches," Crawford said. "It’s more than just football, they kinda make you feel like a family. You really don’t get that in too many places."

The Tigers have 24 members in their 2025 class, with the Saturday addition of Rivals100 linebacker Elijah Melendez. Crawford says that Auburn isn't done, either.

"We’re waiting on two more in the 2025 class," Crawford said. "One on defense and one on offense, but we should have them."

When it comes to the defensive line of the future, there's a lot to like. Along with Crawford, Auburn holds commitments from Malik Autry, Jared Smith and Nate Marshall. With every passing day, Crawford knows the group is one day closer to taking the field together.

"I mean, you can’t even dream about it, it’s just gonna happen," Crawford said.