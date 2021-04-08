AuburnSports - Auburn is new No. 1 for Georgia DB Emory Floyd

Auburn is new No. 1 for Georgia DB Emory Floyd
Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) defensive back Emory Floyd in February named in-state Georgia his leader.
Less than two months later, things have changed.
“Auburn is now my No. 1,” Floyd said. “I really like Auburn a lot. It just feels like home.”
Floyd speaks regularly with Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. Both are big reasons Auburn is atop Floyd’s list.
“Coach Etheridge is a real cool guy,” Floyd said. “We chop it up about everything. And me and and Coach Mason, we watch film sometimes and talk about how I can get better. I really like both of them.”
So does Floyd’s parents.
“My family loves them,” Floyd said. “They talk to my family, text them and that is important to them and me.”
Floyd has yet to visit Auburn, but has done a virtual visit. He also has scheduled an official visit for June 4-6.
“I did a virtual visit and everything was real cool,” Floyd said. “I just love everything about it. I’m ready to see it in person.”
Auburn is recruiting Floyd, who is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, to play cornerback, although he’s versatile to play several positions in the defensive backfield.
“They are recruiting me to play corner/slot corner,” Floyd said. “I could play safety, too, but right now I think they like me at corner/slot corner.”
In addition to Auburn, Floyd has set an official visit to Maryland for June 11-13. He expects to schedule more visits in the coming weeks.
“Auburn and Maryland are my only two right now,” Floyd said. “I’ll probably set ones to Florida or Georgia, but I don’t know, yet.”
Floyd plans to make a commitment following his official visits in the summer.
“I was supposed to make my decision May 7, but I’ve pushed it back,” Floyd said. “I’m going to take my visits and then make a commitment.”
Rivals ranks Floyd the No. 23 safety in the 2022 class and No. 40 overall recruit in Georgia.
Headed to the Plains... #WDE🦅 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/DPxSA4Rzfd— Emory Floyd (@EmoryFloyd) April 5, 2021
https://t.co/K9grCkLurJ FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS ‼️@coachchadmorris @KirbySmartUGA @HgroveFootball @ChadSimmons_ @dareu_i @RyanTrichel @dpeloqu1 @Nash_OFallon— Emory Floyd (@EmoryFloyd) December 10, 2020