AuburnSports - Auburn is new No. 1 for Georgia DB Emory Floyd

“Auburn is now my No. 1,” Floyd said. “I really like Auburn a lot. It just feels like home.”

Less than two months later, things have changed.

Floyd speaks regularly with Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. Both are big reasons Auburn is atop Floyd’s list.

“Coach Etheridge is a real cool guy,” Floyd said. “We chop it up about everything. And me and and Coach Mason, we watch film sometimes and talk about how I can get better. I really like both of them.”

So does Floyd’s parents.

“My family loves them,” Floyd said. “They talk to my family, text them and that is important to them and me.”

Floyd has yet to visit Auburn, but has done a virtual visit. He also has scheduled an official visit for June 4-6.

“I did a virtual visit and everything was real cool,” Floyd said. “I just love everything about it. I’m ready to see it in person.”