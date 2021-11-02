Auburn interest 'picked up' for WVU RB commit

As Auburn continues to fill out its 2022 recruiting class, a second running back remains an option. Auburn is evaluating several running backs, one of which is Justin Williams, who's currently committed to West Virginia. The Tigers have been involved with Williams for quite a while now, but according to Williams, the interest is growing.

Justin Williams ahead of the Auburn game. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Williams was on campus for a game earlier this season but says the attention he received from coaches was night and day from that game to the Ole Miss game. "A lot," Williams said when asked how much attention he got from coaches Saturday. "They invited me into locker room. Had a good time. Talked to me before the game when I got here so it was pretty great environment, great atmosphere." Auburn's running back coach Cadillac Williams was also in attendance for Justin's game on Thursday night. He balled out with over 200 rushing yards and over 70 receiving yards. "I can definitely say their interest in me picked up a lot as I can tell from today which is a big sign," Williams said. "Maybe getting close to an offer. And if they do, that would be a blessing."

Williams has been committed to West Virginia since July, but an Auburn offer could shake things up in his recruitment. "It would be tough but I’d definitely still look at Auburn because it’s so close to home," Williams said. "Definitely give it a look, but like I said, West Virginia’s still a good spot. I’d definitely be open into looking at Auburn because it’s so close to home and an SEC school." Williams is hoping to return to another game this season and if the opportunity is available, he wants to take an official visit. "Great environment like I said. Fun atmosphere. Great fans," Williams said.