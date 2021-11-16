Auburn inks two during early signing period

Bruce Pearl and Auburn officially added two new Tigers for next year during the early signing period. Tre Donaldson, the two-sport star and point guard, and Chance Westry, the No. 26 player in the class, have signed with the program. Both signed last week when the early signing period opened up, but Westry's signing was not announced until Tuesday.

Bruce Pearl has two new additions signed. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

Rivals has Westry listed as a point guard, but with his size, he'll be able to play point guard, shooting guard or small forward in Pearl's system. “Chance is one of the most underrated prospects in this class,” Pearl said. “We run a four-guard system, and he has great versatility to play with and without the basketball. He is a long, active defender with a really high basketball IQ. He can get downhill and score through traffic but is a really willing passer. Chance has tremendous upside and wants to be great.” Westry is playing his senior season at the No. 1 high school program in the country this year, AZ Compass Prep. Westry recently put up a 27-point, six-rebound, three-assist performance in a 69-68 win over Dream City Christian.\

Along with Westry, Auburn also inked its point guard of the future in Donaldson. Donaldson also plays football and is a highly-rated safety while also playing quarterback for his high school. Donaldson hopes to play football at Auburn, too. Last year Donaldson averaged 11 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. His basketball stock rose thanks to a strong performance in summer tournaments. “Tre is like having another coach on the floor,” Pearl said. “He has a very high basketball IQ and is a great communicator. He brings a football toughness and mentality to the game and is a great leader. He makes plays for himself and others in ball screens. Even though he’s one of the best strong safeties in the country in high school and is one of the greatest two-sport athletes in his class, Tre is a basketball player.” Donaldson's uncle, Duke Donaldson, played football at Auburn from 1984-'87.

There are a few others Auburn is tracking in the 2022 class, but nothing too serious. Auburn will likely finish with the two signees and then hit the transfer portal in the offseason for unforeseen roster attrition.