On Wednesday, Georgetown guard Mac McClung released his top seven schools, which included Auburn, BYU, Memphis, Texas Tech, USC, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

Auburn is in the running for one of the top transfer players in the country.

AuburnSports.com subscribers learned Wednesday morning that McClung had recently taken a virtual visit to Auburn.

As a sophomore with the Hoyas last season, McClung led the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and has started 49 games over the past two years.

The 6-foot-2 guard entered the NBA draft process this offseason but elected to return to college, opting to transfer away from Georgetown for his final two seasons of eligibility. He will have to sit a year before playing at his next destination unless he's granted a waiver by the NCAA.

For Bruce Pearl's team, landing McClung would fill a roster need while also giving a young squad added experience.

The Tigers have one scholarship remaining for their seventh-ranked 2020 class, and a high-scoring, athletic talent who can play both guard spots would be a welcome addition for a team that's young in the backcourt.