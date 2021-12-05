Auburn in 'top-tier' for WR Camden Brown

When Auburn opted to make the switch to Eric Kiesau at wide receivers coach, it led to a re-evaluation of the board. And Kiesau liked what he saw out of former WR target Camden Brown. Auburn fans may remember Brown from over the summer. He came to Auburn in June after receiving an offer in May. He camped and won Camp MVP. He had planned to return on an official visit later in June and was on commit watch, instead, Auburn ended up canceling his visit and he instead ended up committing to Pitt. But with Kiesau involved and other schools pushing, Brown has since backed off his Pitt commitment and came to Auburn's campus on an official visit this weekend.

Camden Brown visited with his teammate Julian Armella. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

"It’s top-tier like it’s always been," Brown said about Auburn. With the lack of WRs, Auburn has made that a focal point in this recruiting class. That message was relayed to Brown a lot this weekend. "Just a lot of attention. A lot of — Coach Keyz (Eric Keisau) he was just talking about how I was going to be playing," Brown said. "All the receivers that are leaving and stuff like that. That really stood out to me. Everything going on with Auburn is good over here." Kiesau conducted an in-home visit with Brown last week and has made sure he knows he's one of Auburn's top targets at WR. "Opportunities always stand out to me," Brown said.

While originally it looked like Florida State and Auburn were going to battle it out for Brown, Georgia offered this past week and will host him on an official next weekend. Brown is looking for a couple of key things when deciding the school he'll commit to. "Loyalty, trust, respect and just the win," Brown said. He's set to commit and sign on Early Signing Day on Dec. 15.