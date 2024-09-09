PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Auburn in top group for Mississippi WR

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Tristen Keys made his first trip to Auburn Saturday.

It's one of several visits he's got planned for this fall to SEC programs, but even after seeing the Tigers drop a home game to Cal, he still holds Auburn in high standing.

"I mean, despite the loss, they’re still at the top of my list," Keys said. "I thought the atmosphere was great. They didn’t come out with the dub, but you have good games and you have bad games."

Tristen Keys visited Auburn for the Cal game.
Tristen Keys visited Auburn for the Cal game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

Keys doesn't have a No. 1 in his recruitment, just a few schools that are starting to separate themselves from the rest of his offers. The SEC is the prominent conference in his top group, with Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss other programs he likes early on.

"I’m gonna most definitely come back," Keys said of Auburn.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver picked a tough game to attend, as Auburn was upset 21-14 by visiting Cal. Coming into the game, Keys shared the same thoughts that a lot of Auburn fans had.

"I thought they were gonna handle business, but it’s football," Keys said.

While on his visit, he spoke with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, assistant director of personnel Grant Miller and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"They’re some great coaches, I absolutely love how they communicate," Keys said.

Auburn talks with Keys daily, as the No. 2 player in Mississippi is a top target for the Tigers at receiver in the 2026 class. Davis is his primary recruiter and there's plenty of admiration for Davis coming from Keys.

"He’s a great coach, he’s young, he’s a cool guy," Keys said. "Developing receivers, he’s great at that."

Keys will be at Mississippi State this weekend, and has plans to visit Tennessee, Florida State and Texas A&M as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLWluLXRvcC1ncm91cC1mb3Itbm8tMi1wbGF5ZXItaW4t bWlzc2lzc2lwcGktdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsLXJlY3J1aXQiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVy bi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmF1YnVybi1pbi10b3AtZ3JvdXAtZm9y LW5vLTItcGxheWVyLWluLW1pc3Npc3NpcHBpLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC1y ZWNydWl0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK