Auburn 'in the picture' for top-40 in-state recruit
Just before starting his spring practice, Auburn got one of the last visits for Gardendale's Kelby Collins, the No. 37 player in the Class of 2023 and No. 5 player in the state.
It marked an important visit to the Plains for Collins, getting to meet DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni for the first time and get more familiar with the program.
"It was good," Collins said. "I think I needed to watch them to see the vision that he (Brumbaugh) has for his players. I know he cares for them a lot and he wants everybody to do the best they can. I feel like he has a vision for all of them."
Listed at defensive end, Collins said Auburn views him as a versatile piece along the D-line similar to what Colby Wooden has come. Being able to play anywhere from the nine to the three to the five.
As one of the nation's top players Collins is being courted by just about every school, but Auburn is certainly in the mix for him.
"I feel like they're (Auburn) in the picture," Collins said.
So far this spring Collins has taken visits to Ole Miss and now Auburn, with a scheduled trip to Georgia his only remaining planned visit this spring.
Collins said he "might" return to Auburn this spring for another visit later down the line.