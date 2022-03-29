Auburn 'in the picture' for top-40 in-state recruit

Just before starting his spring practice, Auburn got one of the last visits for Gardendale's Kelby Collins, the No. 37 player in the Class of 2023 and No. 5 player in the state. It marked an important visit to the Plains for Collins, getting to meet DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and EDGE coach Roc Bellantoni for the first time and get more familiar with the program.

Collins said he "might" return to Auburn this spring. (Christian Clemente)

"It was good," Collins said. "I think I needed to watch them to see the vision that he (Brumbaugh) has for his players. I know he cares for them a lot and he wants everybody to do the best they can. I feel like he has a vision for all of them." Listed at defensive end, Collins said Auburn views him as a versatile piece along the D-line similar to what Colby Wooden has come. Being able to play anywhere from the nine to the three to the five.