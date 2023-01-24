The final edition of the Rivals250 rankings was released Tuesday. Auburn not only got its first five-star signee since 2019, but saw a couple of players get a significant boost in their national ranking. Let's review where Auburn's seven representatives in the Rivals 250 fall in the latest rankings. Position rankings will be released within the next two days and state rankings will be released Friday.

Keldric Faulk earned his fifth star this week and is Auburn's highest-rated signee. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Becoming the Tigers' first five-star signee since 2019, Keldric Faulk's flip from Florida State on signing day was a game changer for Auburn's class. He's the highest rated Tiger in the class at No. 19 nationally. Faulk was one of five members of the 2023 class who played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month.

Nobody received a higher boost in the national rankings than Kayin Lee did, jumping 152 spots from his last ranking. The Ellenwood, Ga., native, who flipped from Ohio State on signing day, is now ranked No. 59 in the nation. Lee also made an appearance in the All-American Bowl.

Jeremiah Cobb was Auburn's highest-rated commit for a while, before Faulk and Lee joined the Tigers' 2023 class. There wasn't much movement for Cobb in the rankings, who dropped four spots to No. 67.

Auburn flipped Sylvester Smith from Tennessee just three days before early signing day and the four-star safety is the fourth player in the Rivals250 for the Tigers. He fell 14 spots to fall in at No. 115 in the final rankings.

Clay Wedin, who was once committed to Michigan State, had been hanging around the 130-mark in the Rivals rankings for a while. He dropped 28 spots to No. 168 in the final rankings.

Auburn's first commit from the 2023 cycle, Bradyn Joiner stayed true to the Tigers throughout the year. He's now rated as the No. 180 player in the nation, falling 24 spots since his last rating.