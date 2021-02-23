AuburnSports - Auburn in pursuit of 4-star Ole Miss commit

Auburn in pursuit of 4-star Ole Miss commit
Marquez Dortch is committed to Ole Miss, has been since January, but other schools continue their pursuit of him.
That includes Auburn.
Dortch, a 4-star athlete from George County (Miss.), hears regularly from Auburn and its new cornerbacks coach, Zac Etheridge.
“Coach Zac is recruiting me pretty hard,” Dortch said. “I talk to him a lot. He stays in touch with me, sees how I’m doing and makes sure I’m good.”
Dortch is listed as a wide receiver and certainly could excel there in college. Auburn, however, believes his future is on defense.
“Coach Zac is recruiting me to play DB,” Dortch said. “He said he really wants me. He said I could come there and help change the defense and be a great player there.”
Dortch is considering it.
“I’m still open right now,” Dortch said. “I like Coach Zac a lot. He’s a great coach and we are building a good relationship.”
Dortch remains committed to Ole Miss, but would like to visit other schools should the dead period be lifted. Auburn would be one of his first stops.
“I want to take visits,” Dortch said. “I don’t know much about Auburn, but I’d like to visit there.”