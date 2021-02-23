AuburnSports - Auburn in pursuit of 4-star Ole Miss commit

Marquez Dortch is committed to Ole Miss, has been since January, but other schools continue their pursuit of him.

Dortch, a 4-star athlete from George County (Miss.), hears regularly from Auburn and its new cornerbacks coach, Zac Etheridge.

“Coach Zac is recruiting me pretty hard,” Dortch said. “I talk to him a lot. He stays in touch with me, sees how I’m doing and makes sure I’m good.”

Dortch is listed as a wide receiver and certainly could excel there in college. Auburn, however, believes his future is on defense.

“Coach Zac is recruiting me to play DB,” Dortch said. “He said he really wants me. He said I could come there and help change the defense and be a great player there.”